Hampden County Jail in Ludlow on lockdown after 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight inmates at the Hampden County jail in Ludlow have tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, Hampden County Sheriff has ordered a precautionary lockdown.

The lockdown means that movement around the jail is very limited for both correctional officers and inmates. Inmates are also eating in their own separate units instead of all congregating in one area.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News the outbreak is contained to one unit. He also added that the first person to test positive in the unit is an out-of-county inmate.

Cocchi didn’t say which jail the inmate was transferred from, but he did say it’s an area in the state with a high number of cases.