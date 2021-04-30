Hampden County ranks last with COVID-19 full vaccination rates in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused apparent reactions in dozens of people vaccinated earlier this month at clinics across five states. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden county currently is in last place state wide when it comes to first doses administered per county and fully vaccinated residents, despite the vaccine being readily available at multiple locations in the area.

Much of the reason for the lowest rate comes from that Hampden County has a higher percentage of younger residents who only became eligible for the vaccine almost a month ago.

The metrics that came out on Thursday show Hampden County at 26% for full vaccination, compared to Hampshire at 32%, Franklin at 36% and Berkshire county at 37%.



When it comes to herd immunity, infectious disease experts say populations need at least 70% immunity whether through natural COVID-19 infection or vaccines to reach it. Herd immunity is when a large portion of the population becomes immune to a disease, making it unlikely to spread, therefore the individuals in the “herd” are now protected.

“I urge people to get the shot. Get the shot. The quicker everyone is vaccinated, the quicker we can get these masks off, the quicker we spot doing the air hugs, the quicker we can move on with our lives,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News.

According to NBC News, country wide Massachusetts ranks second with most amount of doses per 100,000 people administered, with only New Hampshire above us. Overall in Massachusetts, more than 2.4 million residents are fully vaccinated.