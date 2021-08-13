Hampden County reports 59% of residents are vaccinated

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are increasing, but so are vaccinations across the Commonwealth.

State data shows vaccinations went up this past week, but city leaders are still very worried about Hampden County that’s still dead last in the state in getting everyone vaccinated.

“We are going on two years of this, two years.” Bobby Allison

It’s been a long battle against COVID-19 and now there’s the Delta variant which remains a serious threat to the unvaccinated. There are more people in Hampden County than anywhere else in the state that don’t have that protection.

“It’s very troubling, Hampden County is probably one of the most dangerous counties in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but the good thing though, is that there has been an uptick in testing, and an uptick in vaccination. Hampden County had a one percent increase in vaccinations for its entire population, whereas there was no change in other western Massachusetts counties.” State Rep. Bud Williams, Chairman of Black COVID Coalition

Even though vaccination rates are creeping up in Hampden County, 1 in 2 people are still not fully vaccinated.

“The quicker you get that vaccine, the quicker we can move away from these masks. I am glad the numbers are starting to uptick on vaccination, now we got to knock down the numbers on COVID.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

For total eligible residents vaccinated, Hampden County is now at 59 percent. Franklin County now has the highest percentage at 69 percent.

A vaccination clinic will be held during the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, August 21, and individuals will be rewarded with Six Flags tickets. Mayor Sarno said they’ll be strongly recommending masks for those who are unvaccinated at the event.