Hampden County Sheriff’s office providing help registering for COVID-19 vaccination

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has announced his department will be providing assistance to anyone needing to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, the department’s All Inclusive Support Services (AISS) center will help residents navigate the on-line booking process for appointments at a state approved COVID-19 vaccination locations.

Anyone who is eligible and needs help signing up for the vaccine can call AISS from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (413) 278-5584. If the call goes to voicemail, leave your name and a phone number to reach you and someone will return your call.

Although it is preferred to set up a meeting via phone, AISS will also accept walk-ins properly wearing masks at its facility inside the WW Johnson Life Center, located at 736 State Street, in Springfield.

Residents calling AISS for assistance making an appointment should have their personal information on hand, including ID, date of birth and health insurance card if insured.

The COVID-19 Vaccine is being offered free of charge, and is currently only available to

those eligible in Phase 1 of the state’s guidelines, and residents age 75 or older.