Hampden County Superior Court closed after employee tested positive for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Courthouse in Springfield closed abruptly Monday after courthouse officials learned an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Laura Gentile, Hampden County Clerk of Courts, confirmed the news with 22News and said everyone was sent home. The courthouse will reopen Monday, March 30, she added.

The identity of the employee who tested positive has not been released and it is unknown if anyone else at the courthouse was exposed to the virus.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.