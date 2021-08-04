Hampshire and Franklin Counties remain moderate risk of transmitting COVID-19

(WWLP) – The CDC ranks each county in the U.S. by four different levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

According to CDC data collected from July 27 through August 2, Hampshire and Franklin Counties are the only counties in the state of Massachusetts that rank as “moderate”. The four levels are low, moderate, substantial, and high.

The CDC guidance issued last week recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission rate wear a face-covering indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.

Hampshire County has 61 positive COVID-19 cases of 5,422 tested with 0.68% positivity rate for the week reported. There were two people admitted to the hospital. Residents that are fully vaccinated are 55.4% (89,158) of the total population.

Franklin County has 16 positive COVID-19 cases of 1,582 tested with 0.44% positivity rate for the week reported. There was one person admitted to the hospital. Residents that are fully vaccinated are 56.4% (39,599) of the total population.

There are three counties listed as “high” and the remaining counties including Hampden and Berkshire Counties are listed as “substantial”.

CDC: Level of Transmission by County

Barnstable County – High, 240 cases Berkshire County – Substantial, 92 cases Bristol County – High, 578 cases Dukes County – Substantial, 11 cases Essex County – Substantial, 487 cases Franklin County – Moderate, 16 cases Hampden County – Substantial, 389 cases Hampshire County – Moderate, 61 cases Middlesex County – Substantial, 965 cases Nantucket County – High, 46 cases Norfolk County – Substantial, 412 cases Plymouth County – Substantial, 401 cases Suffolk County – Substantial, 688 cases Worcester County – Substantial, 512 cases

The CDC recommends people in substantial or high transmission areas wear a mask indoors in public places to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant. Anyone with a weakened immune system regardless of transmission level are also encouraged to wear a mask.