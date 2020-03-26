Hampshire College notified that employee tested positive for COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire College employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s president.

In a letter to the college community, President Ed Wingenbach said they were notified about the employee testing positive Thursday morning. The employee has been out of the office and has not worked on campus since Friday, March 13. Wingenbach did not identify the employee but he did say the individual does not work directly with students.

The employee had no campus contacts that put any student or colleague at risk of exposure, and a small number of employees who may have been in direct contact with the employee in the last 14 days have been notified. The employee’s work area has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Ed Wingenbach, Hampshire College President

The employee is reportedly following public health guidelines and recovering at home.

It’s likely Covid-19 will continue to spread in our region and further affect our college, Wingenback said, adding that, “We are providing you here with information on how to prevent, report, and respond to potential cases.”

PREVENTION

Please remember to practice preventive health and social distancing as recommended by the CDC, including:

Careful and frequent hand washing or cleaning with hand sanitizer

Social distancing: Stay at least six feet away from other people and avoid crowds and large gatherings. Where possible, work remotely and avoid crowded public spaces

If you are sick, don’t spend time in any public spaces. Stay at home and self-isolate until all your symptoms are gone. This could be as long as 14 days

Carefully disinfect and clean high-touch items

Get an updated annual flu vaccine

