CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC has released its first community transmission report since adopting their new criteria. The new criteria puts more emphasis on healthcare in each county.

The CDC map shows southern New England is in better shape than our neighbors to the north. Under the new criteria, Hampshire County is the only county in the state that is higher than low risk right now.

They reported more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days with more than 10-percent of those resulting in hospitalization. 4.7 percent of Hampshire County’s staffed hospital beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.