Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County is joining the Berkshires in the medium-risk category for covid-19. It comes with some new recommendations from the CDC.

This is what local health experts have been expecting after we saw a rise in covid cases and hospitalizations.

Wastewater data shows covid is on the rise in Hampshire County. However, it’s a long way off from what we saw at the beginning of this year.

Keith Wright of Goshen said, “I’m not surprised. You know we’ve relaxed a lot of the restrictions so it makes sense that numbers are going to rise a bit.”

Similar to the low-risk category, the CDC recommends you get tested if you have symptoms and stay up to date on your covid vaccines. However, the medium-risk category does come with this recommendation. If you’re at high risk of getting seriously ill you should reach out to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask.

Kaitlin Banschback and Christian Newland of Northampton told 22News, “We’re all really tired of having to do this for so long. Having to separate ourselves from other people, having to distance ourselves and I just think that a lot of people are just ready to move on.”

No mask mandates have been put in place in Hampshire County.