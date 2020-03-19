Hampshire Mall to close Thursday

1  of  3
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire Mall in Hadley is closing temporarily starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Pyramid Management Group announced Thursday, the shopping center the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), combined with the restrictions and closures of restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, and more, Pyramid Management Group (PMG) has instructed its employees to close all interior portions of its Massachusetts shopping centers.

“We are in unprecedented times and this decision is the direct result of the presence of the Coronavirus in the communities we serve. We are committed to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good of our community, tenants, guests and employees.”

Stephen Congel, Chief Executive Officer, Pyramid Management Group

Stores with exterior entrances, such as Target, can stay open.

