Hard-hit Massachusetts worries COVID-19 respite is fleeting

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts widely reopened its economy early in July, but less than a month later, there’s an increasing sense of dread that the hard-hit state’s respite from the pandemic ultimately will be fleeting.

Leading physicians, including the president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, suggest the state should be prepared to roll back the reopening of gyms, movie theaters, museums and other businesses if current coronavirus trends hold.

But Republican Gov. Charlie Baker argues that the state’s recent uptick in cases can be attributed to a handful individuals not practicing proper virus safety etiquette and causing outbreaks – not his reopening plan