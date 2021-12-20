Harvard and Yale universities announce remote learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – Yale University officials say final exams will be online this semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The University said they haven’t directly experienced an increase in cases like other universities have, but they want to allow students the option to go home early. Some professors will offer remote exams at their scheduled times while others will offer make-up exams or alternative methods for completing the semester.

Students are not being required to leave campus early, but the University said they’re encouraging students to do so if they wish.

Harvard University has also announced that it will return to remote learning for the first few weeks of 2022 as infection concerns grow in the face of the omicron variant. The Ivy League institution told students and staff that it would spend the first three weeks of January returning to online courses.