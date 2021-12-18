Harvard University: ‘No need for SAT/ACT scores’

Students at Peter Symonds College, Winchester, England, receive their A-Level results on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. Thousands of school-leaving children in Britain have been left distraught after finding out Thursday that they were given lower-than-expected grades, with many questioning how the results were calculated after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled exams key for college applications. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many students have already begun to submit their college applications for the incoming 2022 fall academic school year, but this year some colleges and universities are changing their applications to accommodate students.

Students will be able to apply to Harvard University without submitting SAT or ACT scores for at least the next four years.

Harvard announcing the move amid concerns about students’ access to testing sites during the pandemic.

It extends a policy many colleges adopted during the pandemic.

Last month, Stanford University extended its policy through the 2022-23 school year.