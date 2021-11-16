Hatfield Elementary School increases COVID-19 testing after spike in cases

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield Elementary School is cracking down on testing this week after they saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Since Monday, the school has received support from the Army National Guard and TruCare to support test and stay efforts.

According to a letter to parents from the elementary school principle, the school was notified of confirmed cases by members of the community. Additionally, between Wednesday and Thursday of last week, four pooled testing samples came back positive.

Monday, roughly 100 students and 20 faculty members that are required or encouraged to participate.

22News spoke with the principal, Conor Driscoll, who said they were able to narrow down testing just to close contact, “About 75 students took part. We had 57 who were required to. And then today we reported no new cases, no new positives through test and stay and no new positives that came through outside testing either.”

The school has taken additional steps beyond testing to reduce the chances of spread. Students are eating lunch six feet apart, and face masks are now required while students are outside during recess.

The National Guard will help with testing Wednesday, but if test results continue to come back negative as they did Tuesday, the school will reevaluate if they still need assistance