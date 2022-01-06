Hatfield implements mask mandate for indoor buildings

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hatfield is implementing a mask mandate for public indoor spaces.

This update came as a result of the 43 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, which brings the total number of cases to date 318 since the start of January.

A mask mandate in all town owned buildings begins immediately, and on January 7th the mask mandate is in effect for all public indoor spaces. The Board of Health will be reevaluate the mandate on January 31st.

The Town of Hatfield encourages residents to follow the CDC guidelines regarding transmission of COVID-19. Updates will be provided every Wednesday evening or once new information becomes available.