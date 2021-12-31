Have you been able to get an at-home test kit? Mass. residents experience delays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the recent surge of cases across the nation many are looking to get their hands on at-home tests, but the federal government is experiencing delays.

The federal government has delayed its shipment of rapid, at home tests meant for Massachusetts as more and more people wait in long lines to get a test. Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts residents will have to be patient for right now as the state waits for that shipment.

Baker said the federal government is failing its promise to states to distribute millions of rapid tests.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts was able to purchase 2.1 million tests from a company in California, going around the federal government to get tests for residents.

Those were sent out to more than 100 communities in the state, but many are desperate to receive more to serve the current demand in communities across the state.

