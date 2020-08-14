Hawaii added to Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order

BOSTON (WWLP) – Another state has been removed from the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, Hawaii joins the list of 40+ states that travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test when entering the Commonwealth. The state made these changes on Friday.

Low-risk states currently are:

Connecticut

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Vermont

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result to a $500 fine per day.

Hawaii’s Department of Health reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Rhode Island was removed from the list of low-risk states on August 7th. Currently, Rhode Island is the only border state on the restricted list. Residents who live in border communities have a little bit more leeway than others.