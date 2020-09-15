HCC COVID-19 testing extended until end of the month

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Free COVID-19 testing through the Stop the Spread initiative being held at Holyoke Community College has been extended until September 30.

HCC has been serving as a “Stop the Spread” drive-through testing site since August 26 to help the state of Massachusetts and the City of Holyoke reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to HCC, tests are being conducted outside HCC’s Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation and administered by EMTs and nurses from County Ambulance and Aveanna Healthcare in Springfield in partnership with the Holyoke Board of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Testing is available six days a week through September 30 during the following hours:

Monday 7-11 a.m

Tuesday 2-7 p.m

Wednesday. 7-11 a.m

Thursday 2-7 p.m

Friday 7-11 a.m

Saturday 7-11 a.m

Tests are conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, no appointment is needed, there is no cost for the tests and no referral is required.

Residents are asked to enter the campus via Homestead Avenue and follow the signs to M Lot (adjacent to the Bartley Center), where in-car tests are being administered.

Turnaround time for test results is typically four days or fewer.