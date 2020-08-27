HCC COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday due to inclement weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Community College COVID-19 testing clinic is closed Thursday due to the severe weather expected in the area.

The testing site will resume normal operations Friday at 7 a.m.

The testing is part of the colleges “Stop the Spread” testing campaign and tests are conducted outside HCC’s Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation and administered by Fallon Ambulance in partnership with the Holyoke Board of Health and the state DPH.

Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments. Testing is available through to September 12, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. And from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.