HCC COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Community College COVID-19 testing clinic will be closed Tuesday, November 17.

The testing site will resume normal operations Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building.

The testing is part of the colleges “Stop the Spread” testing campaign and tests are conducted in partnership with the Holyoke Board of Health and the state DPH.

Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no appointments. Testing is available from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. And from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents and conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Turnaround time for results is typically four days or fewer.

The COVID-19 testing location at Holyoke Community College will also be closed Thanksgiving day.

A walk-up COVID testing site is available in Holyoke at 323 Appleton St. Testing hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.