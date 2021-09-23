HCC COVID-19 testing site extended through December, vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College will continue to remain open through December.

Drive-thru testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in parking lot N, near the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation. Testing is available for the following days and hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Stop the Spread site has been open since August of 2020. Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents. No appointments and no referrals are necessary. Turnaround time for results is 1 to 4 days.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be held Tuesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location. The clinic is open to all HCC students, staff, faculty, Holyoke residents and surrounding communities. The first and second dose of Pfizer will be offered as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment will be required.