HCC reopening campus offices and fitness center

HOLYOKE (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will begin offering some in-person services on campus beginning Tuesday, July 6.

The Admissions and Advising offices will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fitness room in the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation is scheduled to reopen on Friday, July 16, with some restrictions for the remainder of the summer.

Other departments will also have in-person services at varied hours based on staff availability. You can find more information on those offices on the HCC website. All offices will continue be available remotely by email, phone, Zoom, and the “ChatNow” feature on the HCC website.

The HCC Bookstore, located on the second floor of the Campus Center, has been open for in-person business since mid-May. Due to renovations underway on the second floor of the Frost building, the Financial Aid, Student Accounts and Student Records offices will continue to operate remotely via email, phone, zoom, and ChatNow, until further notice.

Masks must be worn in all HCC buildings.