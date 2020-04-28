HCC to offer free online digital literacy program to help remote workers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering a free online digital literacy course starting May 5.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the literacy program is aimed to help those working remotely become more effective workers and learners during this time. The program will focus on learning how to navigate computer settings, create and organize files, safely use the internet, and access tools such as Zoom and other applications.

The course “How to Work & Learn Online” will be taught by the assistant coordinator of HCC’s Gill Community Technology Center, Jose Pedraza. It will be a four-part workshop series that will be held in a live, interactive, streaming forum on May 5, 7, 12, and 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Our staff and faculty have been working hard to find creative ways to help students and people from the community during these challenging times. Knowledge of computers and online literacy have become more important than ever lately. This course is really designed for anyone – students, parents with young children, people forced to work at home because of COVID-19 restrictions, and others who want to develop a greater mastery of digital technology.” Michele Cabral, HCC executive director of professional development and corporate learning.

If you’re interested in registering for this course you are asked to contact Valentyna Semyrog at 413-552-2123.