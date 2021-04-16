Healey: ID not necessary for vaccine

BOSTON (SHNS) – Residents cannot be turned away from a vaccine appointment for failing to provide an ID card, Social Security number or health insurance information, Attorney General Maura Healey reminded the public on Thursday.

In a message aimed at both vaccine providers and recipients, Healey said the federal government encourages those administering doses to request health insurance information and an ID but cannot deny a shot on those grounds. Refusing to vaccinate someone who does not produce a photo ID, Social Security number or health insurance may violate the state’s anti-discrimination law, Healey said.

“Our most vulnerable populations, including immigrants, have been hard hit by COVID-19 infections, yet they often face the greatest barriers to accessing the vaccine,” Healey said in a statement. “We are reminding both residents and vaccine providers that people don’t need identification or health insurance to get the vaccine. It’s vital that we work to remove these kinds of obstacles so we can effectively combat this virus and make sure vaccines are accessible to our most at-risk residents.”