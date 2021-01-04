Health care workers continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Massachusetts

A pharmacist holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Mass., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Health care workers and patients at nursing homes are part of the first phase of the introduction of the vaccine. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health care workers continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however, the process is taking quite a while.

As of January 2nd, the CDC reports that more than 4.2 million initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been administered.

5,800 employees at Baystate Health have received their first doses and Mercy Medical Center has vaccinated 1,200 so far.

As hospitals stretch their resources, India has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunization campaign in the world’s second most populated country.



“We are expecting more to come in the expansion of that effort. Our colleagues that have been vaccinated have been experiencing relief, a great sense of enthusiasm, people are very excited about it. This is really what we are calling a shot of hope this year in 2021 and we encourage everyone when they are eligible to receive it,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center.



AstraZeneca is the third vaccine being used across the globe to help fight the virus.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States.



While all this is going on, the new COVID-19 variant is spreading and three states have confirmed the new strain. Dr. Keroack of Baystate Health says he believes it’s already in Massachusetts.