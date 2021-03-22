Health experts concerned about COVID surge due to spring break, new variants detected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The combination of spring break and the new variants have many health experts concerned about a possible fourth surge in COVID-19.



Even though cases have declined, the CDC warns the new variants could spark another surge, several states are seeing the new variants spread.

Spring break during a pandemic, is it a good idea?

The B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom is estimated to be responsible for 9 percent of cases in New Jersey and 8 percent in Florida. So far in Massachusetts, variants remain low.

But the combination of the new variants and spring break continuing across the country, health experts say we need to remain vigilant.

“We’re seeing major surges in Europe and Latin America some states like Michigan and New Jersey are seeing upticks and I think we are seeing cases go up in younger individuals now that the older folks are mostly immunized so it is still important that until you get that vaccine to continue following guidelines,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.



More than a million passengers have traveled through U.S. airports daily for at least 11 days in a row.



Only a small percentage of Americans are fully vaccinated, which is why doctors say safety measures need to remain in place for the time being.