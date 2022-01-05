Health experts encouraging use of K-N95 masks to reduce infection from Omicron

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Health experts say it may be time to upgrade your mask to better protect yourself as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country.

Rob Simring of Sturbridge and his daughter Ella wear their masks everywhere they go because of COVID-19 concerns. Rob told 22News, “This is our way of being as protective as we can without completely shutting our lives down. Vaccination, booster, anything that can be done. You know it definitely helps.”

Rob and Ella both wear K-N95 masks and some health experts are recommending people should start wearing exactly that, rather than just a cloth mask, saying it is more effective against the highly contagious omicron variant.

Ella added, “It’s just more comforting to have something that you know is high medical grade and protective. It’s like if you are in a rain storm and you are wearing a hoodie, you are gonna get wet. But if you have an umbrella, you have a better chance at not getting wet.”

You can test out your mask by trying to blow out a candle while wearing your mask. The harder it is to blow it out, the more protective it is.