Health officials remind people to stay safe on Valentine’s Day

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As active COVID-19 case numbers continue to go down in Massachusetts, health officials are reminding people to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely.

Joe Houghton is from Longmeadow, and he and his wife decided to support small businesses this holiday.

“My wife and I, we always want to support local business because they’ve been hit the hardest and we will go out of our way to do that every chance we get,” Houghton said.

Houghton’s wife is a healthcare working an she is fully vaccinated, which gives him piece of mind while out celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“Like I’m just reflecting back, like when can we go back to normal? And whenever we can have the vaccine available for all of us. I will be the first one in line, and just move on with our life, hopefully,” Billy Kang from Albany said.

According to the CDC, the safest way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to stay home and gather with only the people in your household.

The CDC recommends the following for those who are still planning to go out to celebrate: