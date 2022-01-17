Health officials advise wearing N95, KN95 masks for greater protection against omicron

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some health experts are updating mask wearing guidance, recommending people opt for a N95 or KN95. The CDC now says people ‘may choose’ to wear one of these masks, citing better protection against COVID-19.

Two years living with a face covering, and health experts are now recommending people opt for a specific type of face covering. N95s and KN95s becoming the preferred choice in the fight against the highly transmittable omicron variant. Some are frustrated with the changing guidance.

Mark Emery from West Springfield told 22News, “I believe this whole situation is political. They’ve made too many determinations to change, a month, two months down the road.”

At the start of the pandemic, people were discouraged from buying higher grade masks in order to save them for health care workers, but now that supply issue doesn’t appear to be as relevant.

Elizabeth Shvetsov from Palmer told 22News, “I think whatever’s keeping you safe, whatever you feel is keeping you safe that’s what you purchase and what you believe in kind of deal, whether you want to go full grade, medical grade and what not.”

Some schools and universities are requiring students and staff to wear N95s and KN95s, including UMass Amherst and the Amherst public school district. Both institutions are stocking up, so everyone has access without the added cost of these more expensive masks.

Now if you still want to wear your cloth masks, expert say you can do so as long as you have a higher quality mask underneath.