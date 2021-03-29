Health officials concerned about COVID case spike as residents let their guard down

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – A warning from local health officials: Don’t let your guard down.

This comes as COVID-19 cases go upward in Massachusetts, especially in people under the age of 30. Springfield health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton Harris said community spread is still a concern.

“It’s not over,” said Commissioner Caulton-Harris. “It is important to still acknowledge that we are still in a pandemic.”

Massachusetts daily virus cases have increased by more than 40 percent since the beginning of this month. Springfield city and hospital leaders attribute the uptick during St. Patrick’s Day festivities and the state’s reopening. They also blame a lack of mask-wearing.

“I’m more for the reopening,” said Milton Sagardia of West Springfield. “Anything without the masks, you know? But I understand the precautions and all of that so just being more cautious and having the hand sanitizer around.”

And as states continue to reopen, CDC officials warn of a fourth wave, urging people to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions. Those precautions are mask-wearing and social distancing.