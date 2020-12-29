Health officials nervous about possible COVID-19 spike after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The TSA screened more than million people at check points Sunday; the highest since the pandemic.

A TSA spokesperson added that Sunday was the sixth day of the Christmas holiday rush to see screenings exceed a million per day. This comes after health officials pleaded with people to stay home for the holidays, and now those same health officials are nervous for the impending spike in cases.

Dr. Mark Keroack of Baystate Health told 22News, “we have a surge plan that would allow us to accept another 150 more, although that would certainty stretch our staff, if it goes beyond that we are really going to be at the edge and we are concerned.”

The CDC recommends that any one who did travel get tested for the coronavirus three to five days afterwards. It’s recommended to reduce nonessential activities for seven days after returning home, or 10 days if you choose not to get tested.