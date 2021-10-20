Health officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations for holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween celebrations are getting underway, and then Thanksgiving will be right around the corner.

As we’ve been hearing for months now, health experts say the number one way to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated. As we move toward the holiday season, it’s likely people will be traveling and visiting with relatives. Despite a drop in cases across the country, health officials are reminding people to remain vigilant.

The country saw the highest surge of cases following the holidays last January. Beyond vaccinations, the Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical, Dr. Robert Roose, recommends people keep up with precautions, “Be aware of people in your community that may be at risk, if so limit the size of your gatherings, take precautions when appropriate to wear masks and wash your hands. And do those same public health precautions we’ve been talking about for two years, they work.”

If you do plan on traveling far away, make sure you keep proof of vaccination with you and a mask, as restrictions and rules can vary. Dr. Roose says being diligent will not only help with the spread of COVID, but also the flu.