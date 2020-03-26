Health workers provide answers to COVID-19 questions

(WWLP) — The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused much uncertainty and as a result, people across the country have had many questions for healthcare professionals.

But, before you seek advice from your doctor there are a few questions you should ask yourself. If you’re wondering if you have COVID-19, one medical provider is reminding you to keep in mind the word triad stands for the three symptoms you should look for before you call your doctor.



Symptoms include:

Dry cough

Fever

Respiratory distress

Nurse practitioner Jessica Libiszewski explained the difference between respiratory distress and shortness of breath.

“It’s not climbing a flight of stairs and being short of breath you’re sitting at rest and having a hard time taking deep breaths because it hurts.”

Though hospitals have been bombarded with patients, primary care providers have been busy as well. Libiszewski said they’re one of the first places you should call if you have questions about the virus.

“When you come to primary care we can delineate and manage who can stay home who can we treat and who does need to go to the emergency room.”

When treating their patients, they’ve been working to sanitize their office and use technology to interact as much as possible.

“We’ve been converting a lot of our patients to telehealth visits so we’ve been doing that over the phone, we’ve been doing that over facetime and doing that over our electronic medical record systems”

Libiszewski said her office in Ludlow is providing testing as well but only for serious, suspicious cases.