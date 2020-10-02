Healthcare professionals share steps residents should take after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Along with President Trumps diagnosis, COVID-19 cases are also rising here in the commonwealth with Springfield becoming a hot-spot again.

If you test positive you have to isolate yourself as quickly as possible..in their home away from others in the home so the virus doesn’t spread.

Doctor Ira Helfand of Family Care Medical Center told us the positive person should use a seperate bathroom and stay in one room alone, if possible.

He says food should also be brought to them and others in the home should stay away from them for at least 10 days according to the CDC. Then after 10 days if the infected person has been without a fever for 24 hours and if any respiratory systems are getting better then they can start interacting with people again.

Helfand recommends people do get re-tested after the end of 10 days. Dr.Helfand also told 22News that until a vaccine is released these steps are part of a new reality.

“We’re just going to have to accept that this is our reality until there is a vaccine and the number of cases has been definitively under control,” said Dr.Helfand.

If you’re not positive but you’ve been exposed, Doctor Helfand says you need to quarantine for 14 days and the reason why that’s a long timeline is that you can develop an infection at that time.

Helfand recommends washing hands, wearing a mask, socially distancing, and continuing to act as though there’s a death threat out there.