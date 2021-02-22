Healthcare workers believe COVID-19 vaccines are cause of lowering case numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Healthcare workers believe that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is attributing to the decrease in cases across our state.

For the first time since November, Massachusetts test positivity rate is below 2 percent. Health professionals are calling it the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

As COVID-19 related deaths in the United States surpass 500,000 there is some optimistic news out of our state.

Over the weekend, Massachusetts’ test positivity rate fell below 2 percent, it hasn’t been that low since last fall. The vaccine rollout is a major factor and the other is that many have already been infected.

“There have been a least a million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine which provides some level of protection. In addition, there are a number of people who have received immunity from being infected whether they had symptoms or not,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, CEO and President of Baystate Health.

The latest data shows 1.6 million doses have been shipped to Massachusetts.

A little more than a million residents have received at least the first dose, that’s a milestone with more than 389,000 receiving the second.

That means about 14.5 percent of the state’s population have been vaccinated.