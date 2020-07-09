Healthtrax Fitness Center in East Longmeadow, West Springfield reopened with new restrictions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Healthrax Fitness and Wellness Centers in East Longmeadow and West Springfield have reopened Wednesday, as part of phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

Hours for 45 Crane Avenue in East Longmeadow and 155 Ashley Avenue in West Springfield are Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and temporarily closed Sunday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the gyms back in March, Healthtrax has had to update their gyms with new restrictions and protocols to keep members and staff safe.

According to a news release sent to 22News, members will be required to wear masks and use the touchless ID key tag swipe in and out for contact tracing, maintain physical distancing, and wipe equipment after each use.

The fitness center is also following new cleaning protocols for all and EPA sanctioned products for spraying exercise equipment for sanitization.

According to Marina Lebo, Vice President-Operations at Healthtrax, online reservations have been added to secure a place in classes at the Center.

“We are excited about re-opening and have done the painstaking work necessary to assure a safe environment for our members and the public anxious to resume their wellness and fitness routines. Anyone visiting our facilities has our commitment to do all we can to assure their safety and wellness in preventing exposure to the virus. We believe these protocols will allow us to reopen safely and we look forward to resuming operations while incorporating some restrictions and alterations,” Lebo said.

The following protocols and policies have been implemented:

Members will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the facility, as well as in common spaces and any place where appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained

Members will use a touchless ID key tag swipe in and out for contact tracing, which will be placed on the counter

Members will be asked to adhere to the safe physical distancing practice of at least 6 feet apart, and will be asked to wipe down equipment before and after each use

Staff will have temperatures taken upon arrival and will wear masks

Per CDC guidance, anyone who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter the facility

Healthtrax has implemented procedures to help ensure these distancing guidelines are respected, including visual reminders, overhead announcements, area closures, and staff to monitor and enforce these rules

Whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and kidZONE will remain closed until further notice

Staff will conduct continuous scheduled disinfection of high-touch surfaces throughout the center utilizing EPA-registered disinfectant that kills the Coronavirus.

All HVAC systems have been thoroughly tested and cleaned, and Healthtrax has installed higher-grade air filters. To increase the airflow and turnover, fans will run 24 hours a day.

Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers will be used at each location with PURTABS disinfectant for sanitizing and cleaning equipment, surfaces and rooms.

Virtual Tour:

“Our leadership team has been working tirelessly to research, invest in and deploy the most effective safety, cleanliness and physical distancing best practices as we enthusiastically welcome back our members and staff. I want to thank all for being adaptable and patient as we navigate many important changes in the operations of our business”, Steve Capezzone, CEO of Healthtrax.

During the closure, members have had access to virtual on-demand workouts hosted by Healthtrax Certified Personal Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors, which will be continued due to popularity. The Healthtrax affiliated club in Enfield, Connecticut opened on June 22.