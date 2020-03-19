Helping the homeless during coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus crisis is proving to be a major challenge for agencies that support the homeless.

Local organizations like the Springfield Rescue Mission are calling on the city and state for more funding and support to help them serve the homeless. The rapidly spreading coronavirus is making life even harder for the homeless.

The virus has people practicing self-isolation at home and social distancing. But the Springfield Rescue Mission continues to serve the homeless, by providing meals and necessary supplies.

Marisa Masciadrelli, volunteer for the Springfield Rescue Mission, told 22News, “Our homeless population still needs to eat, they still need food, and they need to maintain their daily lives so it’s important for me to support that. “

The Springfield Rescue Mission has been serving the local homeless population for the last 128 years. They told 22News, this coronavirus crisis has been a huge challenge but they have been strategizing new ways to get them the help they need.

Ron Willoughby, Springfield Rescue Mission executive director said, “I’m talking about the food services, the giveaway center, the reprogramming here on a service. We want to have a safe environment.”

Many of the homeless they assist are staying positive, despite the concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Chris Reimiller, a homeless man from Springfield, said he’s hopeful about the change.

He told 22News, “Things change here rapidly you go to bed and things change, it is a little unsteady, but I think we will make it through it.”

Willougby said they’ll begin taking new precautions Monday, which includes distributing masks and gloves. They also will be checking people’s temperatures and asking them questions, including travel history.