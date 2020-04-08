Helping to feed workers on the front line of the coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan Bus Lines is partnering with local restaurants to help feed workers on the front-line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called Stuff the Bus to Feed the Fight and Wednesday morning a Peter Pan Bus pulled up in front of Frigo’s restaurant in Springfield.

“We got a call to make up 250 sandwiches to bring to the hospital and it’s very important to us, being part of the community is to help people in need right now,” said Joe Frigo the owner of Frigo’s in Springfield.

22News followed the bus as it made its way to Mercy Medical Center to deliver lunches to the hospital workers who have been on the front line of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Shows us the positive nature of the human spirit and what people are able to do as a society to really give from their heart and really make a difference to the people that are contributing on the front line,” said Deborah Bitsoli, President of Mercy Medical Center.

After Mercy Medical Center the bus went on to deliver meals to Springfield firefighters.

If you wish to donate or participate in the Stuff the Bus to Feed the Fight fundraiser, click here.