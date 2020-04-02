Heritage Hall in Agawam confirms 5 cases of COVID-19 among residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told 22News that there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents at Heritage Hall West.

Heritage Hall is a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Agawam with multiple buildings on their campus. The facility is managed by Genesis Healthcare.

Sapelli said Agawam’s Health Department received a notification from the facility stating there are five cases, and that they have notified MassDPH, and are following all CDC and CMS guidelines. They have also contacted all the patients, residents and their families.

The mayor also said that the Massachusetts National Guard and DPH are sending a team to test all residents and employees at the facility.

On Tuesday the mayor announced that Agawam has 45 active confirmed cases of COVID-19. He is pleading for residents to take the pandemic situation seriously and has seen first hand many people violating the social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Sapelli stresses all residents to comply with Governor Baker’s Stay-At-Home Advisory and closure of non-essential businesses until May 4, 2020. Residents need to comply for their own safety and the community in general.

Mayor Sapelli advises residents that playscapes throughout the Town’s parks and properties are closed to the public and that any outdoor activity needs to comply with social distancing practices. Students especially must be reminded not to congregate or participate in any group activities.

Additional updates can be found on the town’s website (www.agawam.ma.us).