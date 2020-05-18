HHS: 88 veterans have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, 88 veteran residents have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 74 of whom had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with Monday’s updated numbers from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home:

77 veteran residents have tested positive

59 veteran residents have tested negative

0 veteran residents have pending tests

104 residents are onsite

32 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident is receiving acute care offsite

88 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 13 negative, 1 unknown)

84 employees have tested positive

On Sunday, Chairman Richard Neal and Congressman Joseph Kennedy along with Dr. Michael Kauffman, CEO of Karyopharm, donated 4,000 KN-95 Masks to the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

The Soldiers’ Home has been following infection control procedures for the safety of veteran residents and staff, and to support the recovery of veterans.

Veterans are being retested as needed and monitored. Recovery units are being identified and readied for residents. Activities are also being added back in while maintaining social distancing and proper usage of PPE.

Families continue to communicate with staff from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home staff through video chat, using donated iPads. Families can also call the hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths.