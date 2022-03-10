(WWLP) – Deep concern is being expressed about the number of western Massachusetts senior citizens who have yet to receive their COVID-19 Booster shot.

Older men and women who’ve stopped short of that all-important booster are said to be putting themselves in grave danger. That warning from Dr. David Pierangelo, Medical Director of Mercy Life, the division of Mercy Medical Center specifically concerned with the well-being of the elderly. He told 22News, the booster can make all the difference in the world.

“If you’re vaccinated, you have six times less risk of dying. If you’re vaccinated and booster, you’re risk is twenty-six times less than if you’re vaccinated,” Dr. Pierangelo said.

Dr. Pierangelo also points out that of the 957,000 men and women who’ve died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began 75% were 55 and older.