High-risk communities for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts on the rise

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen western Massachusetts communities are currently at high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 weeks.

This is a big jump from weeks ago when only two communities were at high-risk. Last week, western Massachusetts saw a slight jump in that number as five areas were listed in the red zone.

Springfield reached a milestone two weeks in a row and was listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone) in the DPH’s report. On Thursday, Springfield was back in the red zone and city officials brought awareness to that at a news conference earlier in the day.

Data: Massachusetts Department of Public Health

State public health officials also reported 17 local areas at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. This number has dropped compared to last week when 20 communities were listed. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Holyoke

Lee

Longmeadow

North Adams

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Southampton

Southwick

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities has also dropped to three including Greenfield, Montague, and Northampton. Last week, the state health officials reported five green zones in western Massachusetts.

Statewide, there are 20 communities at high-risk. Since the pandemic began last year, Massachusetts has reported 598,177 confirmed COVID cases and 16,844 deaths.

You can view the full DPH report here.