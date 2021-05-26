High school graduation guidance in Massachusetts updated

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education last week sent superintendents an updated version of high school graduation guidance, which the department said will be posted on Saturday, when the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

According to DESE, the updated guidance says that as of Saturday, people attending outdoor graduations will not be required to wear masks and will be encouraged to keep distance “as feasible” from members of other households.

“After May 29, there is no gathering limit set by the state, so there are no set capacity limits for graduation,” education officials said in a weekly newsletter. “Additionally, for outdoor graduations, the limit of six guests per graduate, advanced registration, and health attestation is recommended but no longer required.

Despite the lack of a distancing requirement, individuals are strongly encouraged to maintain distance between households, and seating should be set up to facilitate this.”