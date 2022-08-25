A woman with a face mask sneezes while shopping in a grocery store in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a total of $12,596,877 was awarded to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for four hotels in the state that were set up as non-congregate facilities for low-income and homeless populations who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hilton Garden in Pittsfield (95 rooms, from December 2, 2020, through April 27, 2021)

EnVision in Everett (101 rooms, from September 23, 2020, through July 16, 2021)

Holiday Inn in Taunton (155 rooms, from November 20, 2020 through March 28, 2021)

Four Points Sheraton in Wakefield (140 rooms, from January 18, 2021 through March 7, 2021)

The costs also included laundry, cleaning, and security at the hotels. FEMA has reimbursed more than $1.2 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts for pandemic-related expenses.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”