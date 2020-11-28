Holiday in the Park Lights kicks off at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England kicked off the holiday season with its first night of Holiday in the Park Lights.

People can now enjoy a one-way walkthrough of the park with over 1-million twinkling lights, music, Christmas trees, and other festive light displays. The holiday event is in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines in Massachusetts so rides and attractions will remain closed.

Jennifer McGrath, the communications manager of Six Flags New England told 22News People can still enjoy food, including s’mores over fire pits, and check out art decor throughout the park.

“It’s outdoors, we have fresh air, we have our masks on and it’s just a beautiful experience to have–so I hope they get all of the good feels and just really enjoy the holiday season,” said McGrath.

Holiday in the Park Lights will be premiering weekends and select days from November 27 through December. You must reserve a time ahead before entering the park.