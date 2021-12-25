Holiday safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe

The poll, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pure Romance, sought to uncover how the holiday magic follows couples into the bedroom.(Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -It’s the holiday season and with COVID-19 on the rise the CDC is recommending these tips when planning to get together:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others. Stay 6 feet apart from others who do NOT live with you. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water. And use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is currently witnessing record breaking numbers for positive COVID-19 cases. These numbers have not been seen since earlier this year in January during the last winter coronavirus surge.

Amid the resurgence of coronavirus and its variants, vaccine rollout is vital. In the state of Massachusetts our vaccination progress reports reflect that there have been 288 thousand total doses administered from December 14 through December 21st.

That brought just under 30 thousand more people up to full vaccination for a grand total of 5.05 million people with two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or the one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

As of Friday, the state has also administered 1.8 million booster doses in all. As people plan to come together for the holidays make sure to take the necessary safety precautions to keep everyone safe.