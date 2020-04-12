Holyoke based company designing ‘corona shields’ to meet high demand of PPE

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local manufacturing company has re-tooled to make medical face shields as communities all over the country race to keep up with demand for Personal Protective Equipment.

Walter Drake Incorporated of Holyoke has completed a massive overhaul of their facilities so they can make what they call “corona shields.” The process involved designing and prototyping the masks and building new tooling.

Walter Drake staff is now contacting hospitals around the country in need of these shields and will begin production soon.