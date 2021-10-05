Holyoke Board of Health implements mask mandate for indoor spaces

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An indoor mask mandate has been approved by the Holyoke Board of Health Monday night and will go into effect across the city on Wednesday.

Since September 7, all city employees and visitors to the municipal buildings have been required to wear a face mask. With the recent Board of Health vote, masks will now also be required in any indoor public or private spaces where people are invited for those over the age of two years old, regardless of vaccination status.

The order also states masks must be worn by food service employees when serving customers, when at an outdoor area where you can’t social distance, and when sitting in a dugout or bench in an outdoor space for sports teams.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, October 6 and remains in effect until December 1.