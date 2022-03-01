HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Board of Health for the City of Holyoke will meet tonight to discuss the city’s mask mandate.

An indoor mask mandate has been in effect since early January when there was a huge spike in cases due to the omicron variant. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia told 22news the Board of Health will make its decision based on current data, which he says has been consistently moving in the right direction.

More and more people are getting vaccinated the daily case counts are much much less than the most recent months and so I know with that data the board of health is going to make their decision,” said Mayor Garcia.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.