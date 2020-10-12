Holyoke Boys & Girls Club continues providing safe space during pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke has remained open to serve the community since the beginning of the pandemic.

And with the recent uptick in cases in Holyoke, the youth organization continues to provide services to help families, working parents and their children.

Conor Bevan is the director of program development at the Boys & Girls Club in Holyoke. He told 22News, “Safety is always our top priority and remains our top priority and we’ve implemented federal, state, and local health and safety best practices.”

Now operating as a full day school program with remote learning sites, the club follows COVID-19 safety guidelines to maintain the health and safety of all children and staff who enter the building.

Safety measures include health screenings before entering the building, minimal program transitions and designated staff for cleaning and sanitizing.

Each room is equipped with a basic prevention kit that has emergency items and COVID-19 guidelines that each staff is trained to follow. Kids also have access to technology for school and enrichment activities throughout the day while maintaining proper social distancing.

“We are transforming our organization in order to maintain what our kids need every day,” Bevan continued. “From organizational and facility updates to staff training, we are doing whatever we can to make sure our kids’ needs are met.”

